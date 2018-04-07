Galerie Emanuel Layr

The Goodiepal Equation

The Goodiepal Equation documentary film is the first feature film by the founder of Fonal Records, musician and artist Sami Sänpäkkilä. The film presented in its world premiere at the Helsinki International Film Festival in 2017, narrates the deeds of Goodiepal. A self-proclaimed “man for the new millennium”, Goodiepal is an artist and theorist, hacker, Renaissance man and futurist, philanthropist and drop-out, activist and collector. A master-trickster exploring the fringes of society and continuing to ride thousands of kilometers on his self-built bicycle that he also uses to power his shows.



Goodiepal (real name Kristian Parl Bjørn Vester, b. 1974–76) is a Danish musician, performance artist, lecturer and activist operating on the fringes of society.



Screening with attendance of the Goodiepal.