Semper Depot

Artists Presentations

Fotocredits: Sasa Tatic, (No) Completed House-Monument, 2018

Catherine Sarah Young (Philippines), Sasa Tatic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Robin Waart (The Netherlands) organized by Marina Grzinic, Studio for Conceptual Art (Post-conceptual Art Practices) at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna.



The presentation is possible thanks to the Artists-in-Residence program of the Austrian Federal Chancellery and KulturKontakt Austria.



Catherine Sarah Young

Art, Science, and Norms: How Interdisciplinary Art can Inspire Behavioral Change



How can interdisciplinary art strive to affect social change? Young has developed both individual and collaborative projects that raise awareness on climate change, science policy, and various systems that govern the beliefs of society and the sustainability of the planet.



CV: Catherine Sarah Young is a Chinese-Filipina artist, designer, and writer. She holds an MFA in Interaction Design from the School of Visual Arts in New York City as a Fulbright scholar and a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and biotechnology from the University of the Philippines.She investigates nature, and the tensions between nature and technology. She has an international exhibition, residency, and awards profile and has collaborated with scientists, companies, non-profit organizations, and communities, most recently around Southeast Asia, Uganda, and the Amazon rainforest.



Sasa Tatic

Homewards



Relocating myself from the environment of a modern transitional society, from which I am coming, helped me to select the developed adaptive skills of a current time that are built on individual levels, but because of their multiplicity and, more often, mutual compatibility built a mass phenomenon. The group of works addressed as Homewards represents the latest produced works based on selected relations to home, heritage and immaterial values that in the same spirit, through the personal examples reflect the collective functional behavior.



CV: Sasa Tatic was born in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina and currently lives and works in Berlin. She graduated from the Academy of Arts at University of Banja Luka in 2014. She completed her Master studies at the Bauhaus Universität, Department of Public Art and New Artistic Strategies in 2017. Winner of several awards praises and grants in the field of visual arts. She exhibited on numerously regional and international exhibitions and festivals



Robin Waart

The author as receiver



Robin Waart uses repetition and collecting as a framework for projects with books, movie stills, photography, polaroids, and book pages. His works raise questions about (dis)continuity, what it means to look at, or do, the same thing over and over. Focusing on the relationship between receiver and author, his projects address the reasons why, and for whom we make what we make.



CV: Robin Waart received his BA and MA from the Gerrit Rietveld Academie and Royal Academy of Arts, The Hague. Selected exhibitions: A sense of things to come (forthcoming), Bradwolff Projects, Amsterdam, 2018; Publishing as an Artistic Toolbox: 1989-2017, Kunsthalle Wien, Vienna, 2017; A minor state of flux, Arti et Amicitiae, Amsterdam, 2017, etc.