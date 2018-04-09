« zurück
new works #6 - Rafiqul Shuvo
09.04.2018 19:00h
Kunstraum LLLLLLl
Fotocredits: Rafiqul Shuvo
running until april 15
The show of Rafiqul Shuvo will be the sixth time that the exhibition format "new works" takes place.
The format puts it's focus on the artist and his current work progess. It is based on an open studio situation but uses the display of the white cube.
These exhibition shall give artists the opportunity to research theire new works and also give visitors a chance to participate an ongoing works process.
open on request: 0650 6554505
supported by BKA
