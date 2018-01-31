« zurück
Wednesday with…#1
31.01.2018 18:00h
studio das weisse haus
studio das weisse haus
Wednesday with…
Soli Kiani, Nadine Lemke, David Meran, Julian Palacz, Christiana Perschon, Marie Reichel, Bárbara Palomino Ruiz
Hegelgasse 14 I entrance: Schwarzenbergstraße 5, 1010 Vienna.
Language: German and English
Admission free!
studio das weisse haus is pleased to announce the launch of Wednesday with… – a new series to foster not only artistic exchange. Moreover, we are eager to enable a public discourse, and a critical examination of current tendencies within the art context from the perspective of various actors. Various formats, such as lectures, presentations, discussions or screenings will be held in German and/or English.
We cordially invite you to the kick-off session on January 31, 2018 at 6 pm with our local artists Soli Kiani, Nadine Lemke, David Meran, Julian Palacz, Christiana Perschon, Marie Reichel, and Bárbara Palomino Ruiz. Inspired by the so-called format Pecha Kucha, they will give short presentations on their artistic practice. These presentations will be followed by an informal talk with drinks.
Soli Kiani, Nadine Lemke, David Meran, Julian Palacz, Christiana Perschon, Marie Reichel, Bárbara Palomino Ruiz
Hegelgasse 14 I entrance: Schwarzenbergstraße 5, 1010 Vienna.
Language: German and English
Admission free!
studio das weisse haus is pleased to announce the launch of Wednesday with… – a new series to foster not only artistic exchange. Moreover, we are eager to enable a public discourse, and a critical examination of current tendencies within the art context from the perspective of various actors. Various formats, such as lectures, presentations, discussions or screenings will be held in German and/or English.
We cordially invite you to the kick-off session on January 31, 2018 at 6 pm with our local artists Soli Kiani, Nadine Lemke, David Meran, Julian Palacz, Christiana Perschon, Marie Reichel, and Bárbara Palomino Ruiz. Inspired by the so-called format Pecha Kucha, they will give short presentations on their artistic practice. These presentations will be followed by an informal talk with drinks.