Wednesday with…#1

Wednesday with…

Soli Kiani, Nadine Lemke, David Meran, Julian Palacz, Christiana Perschon, Marie Reichel, Bárbara Palomino Ruiz



Hegelgasse 14 I entrance: Schwarzenbergstraße 5, 1010 Vienna.

Language: German and English

Admission free!



studio das weisse haus is pleased to announce the launch of Wednesday with… – a new series to foster not only artistic exchange. Moreover, we are eager to enable a public discourse, and a critical examination of current tendencies within the art context from the perspective of various actors. Various formats, such as lectures, presentations, discussions or screenings will be held in German and/or English.



We cordially invite you to the kick-off session on January 31, 2018 at 6 pm with our local artists Soli Kiani, Nadine Lemke, David Meran, Julian Palacz, Christiana Perschon, Marie Reichel, and Bárbara Palomino Ruiz. Inspired by the so-called format Pecha Kucha, they will give short presentations on their artistic practice. These presentations will be followed by an informal talk with drinks.



