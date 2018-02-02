TERMINDETAILS
Herbert De Colle: Emotion
02.02.2018 19:00h
hoast
Fotocredits: (c) Herbert De Colle
We are pleased to invite you to the opening of the exhibition with new works by Herbert De Colle on Friday, 2nd of February 2018, 7pm at our project space.
http://herbertdecolle.tumblr.com/
On view by appointment until February 16th
02.02.2018
19:00h
02.02.2018
, 22:00h
Herbert De Colle
Eröffnung
hoast
Grosse Sperlgasse 25
1020,Wien ( )
http://www.glazprom.org/hoast/
