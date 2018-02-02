x
TERMINDETAILS
RSS
« zurück
Herbert De Colle: Emotion
02.02.2018 19:00h
hoast
Herbert De Colle: Emotion
Fotocredits: (c) Herbert De Colle
 
We are pleased to invite you to the opening of the exhibition with new works by Herbert De Colle on Friday, 2nd of February 2018, 7pm at our project space.

http://herbertdecolle.tumblr.com/

On view by appointment until February 16th
 
 
x
x
 
hoast
Grosse Sperlgasse 25
1020,Wien ( )
http://www.glazprom.org/hoast/

esel.at
INDEX
ABOUT
KALENDER
BLOG
FOTOS
 
REZEPTION
GAZEBO
 
TERMINE EINTRAGEN
REGISTRIEREN
LOGIN
 
x
NEWSLETTER
x
x