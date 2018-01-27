x
F5 / Grafik Design & Fotografie
27.01.2018 19:00h
F5 / Grafik Design & Fotografie
 
Angewandte meets Shizzle in the Schüssel

exhibited students:
Sarah Borinato
Cansu Ergun
Erli Grünzweil
Max Heindl
Nora Keilig
Marion Müller
Monika Petecka
Masha Sizikova
Thomas Steineder
Carina Stella
Frances Stusche
Teachers: Erwin K. Bauer, Julian Mullan

Grafik Design und Fotografie 5, mehrdisziplinäres Projekt der Universität für Angewandte Kunst
--------------------------------------------------
duration of the exhibition: 27.1. - 5.3.2018
you can visit Schüssel with appointment:
mail to: info{at)shizzle-kultur.at

hosted by Shizzle - Kunst & Kultur
 
 
Hernalser Hauptstraße 37, 1170 Wien
