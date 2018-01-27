Hernalser Hauptstraße 37, 1170 Wien

F5 / Grafik Design & Fotografie

27.01.2018 19:00h



Angewandte meets Shizzle in the Schüssel



exhibited students:

Sarah Borinato

Cansu Ergun

Erli Grünzweil

Max Heindl

Nora Keilig

Marion Müller

Monika Petecka

Masha Sizikova

Thomas Steineder

Carina Stella

Frances Stusche

Teachers: Erwin K. Bauer, Julian Mullan



Grafik Design und Fotografie 5, mehrdisziplinäres Projekt der Universität für Angewandte Kunst

--------------------------------------------------

duration of the exhibition: 27.1. - 5.3.2018

you can visit Schüssel with appointment:

mail to: info{at)shizzle-kultur.at



hosted by Shizzle - Kunst & Kultur