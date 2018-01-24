x
Gastvortrag Bjarki Bragason
24.01.2018 14:00h
Angewandte Expositur
Bjarki Bragason (1983) studied fine art at the Iceland Academy of the Arts, Universität der Künste Berlin and completed an MFA at the California Institute of the Arts in Los Angeles in 2010. In his work, Bjarki focuses on collisions in time, tracing paradigm shifts through investigating the site of shifts, be it in geology, botany or architecture. In the talk Bjarki Bragason will discuss his recent work and research methods.
 
 
