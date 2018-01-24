Franz Josefs Kai 3

Esther Stocker: Knitterskulpturen (Creased Sculptures)

Opening

Tue 23 JAN, 19–21H



Exhibition time

24 JAN – 22 FEB 2018



Opening hours

Wed – Sat, 12–18H





The works by Esther Stocker (born 1974 in Schlanders, South Tyrol, Italy) are pure abstractions, extracted from minimalist media such as the horizontal, the vertical, and the diagonal of space. Her interests involve complex visual systems, which follow along grids, whereby disorder or optical fractures within such geometric order systems form an important element in Esther Stocker’s oeuvre.



For her series Knitterskulpturen (Creased Sculptures), which has been exclusively created for Collectors Agenda, Esther Stocker prints her characteristic geometric patterns in black and white on aluminium-coated paper sheets, a material she discovered more recently. By way of creasing or folding she turns these flat sheets into objects of spatial depth, which might be described plainly as “crumpled paper balls”. With this intervention, Stocker calls into question the assumed rigidity of a system, whilst challenging the perceptive faculty of the viewer as a new sense of order emerges from chaos.



Coinciding with the show, gallery Zeller van Almsick are opening Sugar Cravings with Charlotte Klobassa, at the same address.