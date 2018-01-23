Zeller van Almsick

Charlotte Klobassa: Sugar Cravings

Fotocredits: Charlotte Klobassa, Scribble 20, 2018

In her ongoing series ‘Scribble’ Charlotte Klobassa draws inspiration from collected pieces of paper she finds in stationery shops. The papers with test scribbles of unknown authorship manifest a very imminent, impulsive and unconscious composition and lend themselves to free association and interpretation. Klobassa subsequently transfers selected scribbles with meticulous precision onto large scale canvas further complementing them with her own motifs. She hereby attributes pathos to the supposedly insignificant and plays with the ideas of gesture, script, imitation and desire.