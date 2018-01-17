Nordbahn-Halle beim Wasserturm

The Right to the City

An event organized by the department Social Design



The Assembly #1 is a gathering of very different actors engaged in some or the other way in the topic of the Right to the City.

From 12:00 on we will have open presentations, discussions and collaboratively built on an installation with art collective 'Destructive Creation'.



The Right to the City demands and fights for:

Collective rather than individual rights.

Citizens taking control of their own existence.

Alternative ways of being in the city.

Challenging the claims of the rich and powerful.

Potentials for growth and creativity.

Fundamental principles of social justice.

Open public space.

Our collective future.



Discourse, Food and Drinks for free!



With the physical or digital participation of:

Adrian Judt, Habitat, Hameed Khasawnih, Nik Hummer ,Florian Schmeiser, Barbara Holub, Terra e Partecipazione, China Endangered Culture Protectors, The Chipko Movement, Design Harvest: Urban-Rural Interaction, Destructive Creation, Precious Plastic Vienna, Raphael Kiczka, Kaiserwiese für Alle!, Bettina Köhler, Sylvi Kretzschmar, Treibstoff, Daniel Aschwanden, Wikihouse, Jane’s Walk