From Mud To Outer Space

Fotocredits: Christina Gruber

book launch and lecture performance

by Paula Cohen and Christina Gruber



Event will be held in English



From Mud To Outer Space



A subjective approach of the rivers Mississippi and the Danube through the prism of science fiction, fantasy and horror literature genres. A book created and written by the freshwater ecologist and visual artist, Christina Gruber (AT), and the seafarer and animation filmmaker, Paula Cohen (FR). From Amstetten in Austria to Sulina’s beach in Romania, From Mud To Outer Space tries to identify what builds a river’s identity through the libraries on its shores, the music that floats along its path and the people that it meets along the way.

The book From Mud To Outer Space is the first publication of the interdisciplinary artistic research project by Christina Gruber, a freshwater ecologist and visual artist. She paired up with Paula Cohen to explore the link between West and East, transatlantic wires, sturgeons, dragons and space coasts. Simply, the relation between water and people. Gruber and Cohen weave a tight net over the world’s oceans and waterways based on literature genres they find in libraries on its shores.



Unterstützt von BKA Wien, Deltaworkers, a nomadic artistic residence program und

SOYBOT - micro-publishing house