untitled ("spiaggia dell’isola piana")
20.01.2018 18:00h
Gärtnergasse
Opening 20.01.2018, 6pm
untitled ("spiaggia dell’isola piana")
solo show by Christophe de Rohan Chabot
Video Screening ("flat island beach")
21.1.2018 at approx. 5pm and on demand during opening times.
The exhibition text will take form of an experimental video resembling a very abstract dialogue between artist and curator concerning the show.
20.01.2018 – 11.02.2018
open on Sundays from 4pm to 7pm
curated by Philipp Friedrich
http://gaertnergasse.com/
