x
TERMINDETAILS
RSS
« zurück
untitled ("spiaggia dell’isola piana")
20.01.2018 18:00h
Gärtnergasse
untitled (
 
Opening 20.01.2018, 6pm
untitled ("spiaggia dell’isola piana")
solo show by Christophe de Rohan Chabot

Video Screening ("flat island beach")
21.1.2018 at approx. 5pm and on demand during opening times.
The exhibition text will take form of an experimental video resembling a very abstract dialogue between artist and curator concerning the show.

20.01.2018 – 11.02.2018
open on Sundays from 4pm to 7pm

curated by Philipp Friedrich

http://gaertnergasse.com/
 
 
x
x
 
Gärtnergasse
Ottakringer Straße 44
1170,Wien (AT)
http://gaertnergasse.com/

esel.at
INDEX
ABOUT
KALENDER
BLOG
FOTOS
 
REZEPTION
GAZEBO
 
TERMINE EINTRAGEN
REGISTRIEREN
LOGIN
 
x
NEWSLETTER
x
x