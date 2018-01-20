Gärtnergasse

untitled ("spiaggia dell’isola piana")

Opening 20.01.2018, 6pm

solo show by Christophe de Rohan Chabot



Video Screening ("flat island beach")

21.1.2018 at approx. 5pm and on demand during opening times.

The exhibition text will take form of an experimental video resembling a very abstract dialogue between artist and curator concerning the show.



20.01.2018 – 11.02.2018

open on Sundays from 4pm to 7pm



curated by Philipp Friedrich



http://gaertnergasse.com/