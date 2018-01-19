Smallforms Sessions Waraobscuro

Fotocredits: marcos rondon

A live performance music in two parts Warao & Obscuro , by AC/Boy Hekura Rec @Smallforms Sessions.

Doko

Compact distorted sound body

Kua

spherical and at the same time close to beat.

Kobe

Passages in parallel worlds, followed by unexpected breaks and responses to square kicks drums.

Oko

Gravitation is based on the underlying recording of different sound materials: a sound design made from fragments or field recordings transform into new units of bass line in an Hekura process of delays and crash distortions.

Ajutaratara

distortions - hope and beauty -



