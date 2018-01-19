« zurück
Smallforms Sessions Waraobscuro
19.01.2018 19:30h
nadaLokal
Fotocredits: marcos rondon
A live performance music in two parts Warao & Obscuro , by AC/Boy Hekura Rec @Smallforms Sessions.
Doko
Compact distorted sound body
Kua
spherical and at the same time close to beat.
Kobe
Passages in parallel worlds, followed by unexpected breaks and responses to square kicks drums.
Oko
Gravitation is based on the underlying recording of different sound materials: a sound design made from fragments or field recordings transform into new units of bass line in an Hekura process of delays and crash distortions.
Ajutaratara
distortions - hope and beauty -
www.smallforms.org
Supported by SKE
