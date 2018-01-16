Josephinum Reading Room, Währinger Straße 25, 1090 Wien

Josephinum Lecture

16.01.2018 17:00h



The Josephinum was founded in 1785 by Emperor Joseph II as a medico-surgical military academy to train prospective doctors and midwives for civil and military service according to novel teaching methods. Today, the Josephinum is the historical gateway to the Medical University of Vienna and remains an important place for teaching, research, art and the exchange of ideas.



With the new Josephinum Lecture series, we want to continue in the spirit of the Age of Enlightenment and present old facts and new viewpoints. The series is intended to encourage discussion on the interface between art and science, medicine and culture.



When: January 16th 2018, 5 p.m.

Where: Josephinum, Reading Room





PROGRAM



INAUGURATION OF THE 1st LECTURE

Markus MÜLLER

Rector of the Medical University of Vienna



WELCOME

Christiane DRUML

Director of the Josephinum





LECTURES



Reluctant Corpses and Cooperative Cadavers in the History of Art and Anatomy



Javier MOSCOSO

Research Professor of History and Philosophy of ScienceInstitute of History

Center for the Humanities and Social Sciences, CSIC, Spain



Leonardo da Vinci: Artist, Scientist or Natural Philosopher?



Francis WELLS

Consultant cardiac surgeon at the Royal Papworth Hospital Trust and Associate lecturer in surgery in Cambridge University, UK

Honorary Professor of Surgery at Verona University, Italy



Cardiac imaging in the 18th century and today



Bruno PODESSER

Head of the Center for Biomedical Research,

Medical University of Vienna



Moderation



Thomas SCHNALKE

Professor for the History of Medicine and Medical MuseologyMuseum of Medical History at the Charité, Berlin, Germany



For registration please conact until 11th January 2018: josephinum@meduniwien.ac.at or 01/40160 26000