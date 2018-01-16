Josephinum Reading Room, Währinger Straße 25, 1090 Wien

« zurück
Josephinum Lecture
16.01.2018 17:00h
The Josephinum was founded in 1785 by Emperor Joseph II as a medico-surgical military academy to train prospective doctors and midwives for civil and military service according to novel teaching methods. Today, the Josephinum is the historical gateway to the Medical University of Vienna and remains an important place for teaching, research, art and the exchange of ideas.
With the new Josephinum Lecture series, we want to continue in the spirit of the Age of Enlightenment and present old facts and new viewpoints. The series is intended to encourage discussion on the interface between art and science, medicine and culture.
When: January 16th 2018, 5 p.m.
Where: Josephinum, Reading Room
PROGRAM
INAUGURATION OF THE 1st LECTURE
Markus MÜLLER
Rector of the Medical University of Vienna
WELCOME
Christiane DRUML
Director of the Josephinum
LECTURES
Reluctant Corpses and Cooperative Cadavers in the History of Art and Anatomy
Javier MOSCOSO
Research Professor of History and Philosophy of ScienceInstitute of History
Center for the Humanities and Social Sciences, CSIC, Spain
Leonardo da Vinci: Artist, Scientist or Natural Philosopher?
Francis WELLS
Consultant cardiac surgeon at the Royal Papworth Hospital Trust and Associate lecturer in surgery in Cambridge University, UK
Honorary Professor of Surgery at Verona University, Italy
Cardiac imaging in the 18th century and today
Bruno PODESSER
Head of the Center for Biomedical Research,
Medical University of Vienna
Moderation
Thomas SCHNALKE
Professor for the History of Medicine and Medical MuseologyMuseum of Medical History at the Charité, Berlin, Germany
For registration please conact until 11th January 2018: josephinum@meduniwien.ac.at or 01/40160 26000
