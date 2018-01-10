Angewandte Innovation Laboratory (AIL)

Angewandte Praxis

Radical Matter in Art, Philosophy and the Wild Sciences

Johnny Golding (Royal College of Art, London), Martin Reinhart (Vienna), Florian Unterberger (Vienna)



Johnny Golding is a philosopher focusing on Radical Matter in art, philosophy and what she names ‘the wild sciences‘. Together with Martin Reinhart she is the master mind behind the DATA LOAM project which deals with new concepts for knowledge systems that are designed to embody a critical intermediality of objects, facts, materials, ephemera, technology and matter. Together with Vienna based artist Florian Unterberger, Johnny and Martin will introduce their project and discuss how it provides new tools in practiceled research that both account for the process of making and capture knowledge previously lost in the jungle of big data.