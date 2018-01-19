« zurück
Bitte Danke Alles Gute #4
19.01.2018 20:00h
AU
AU
EXHIBITION & SOUND
ARTISTS:
Johanna Binder
Nicolas Dellamartina
Anne Glassner
Michael Heindl
Thomas Hornemann
Matthias Krinzinger
Georgij Melnikov
Larissa Leverenz
Franz Lun
Alfred Lenz
Sarah Sternat
MUSIC (10 pm):
Jakob Schauer & Monocolor (LIVE)
David Fox (Super Unusual Beings)
http://www.johannabinder.at/
http://nicolasdellamartina.blogspot.co.at/
https://www.anneglassner.at/
http://www.michaelheindl.net/
http://www.galerie-hoehne.de/Thomas_Hornemann/works.html
http://matthiaskrinzinger.tumblr.com/about
http://www.georgijmelnikov.com/
http://www.larissaleverenz.com/start.html
http://alfredlenz.com/
https://www.sarahsternat.com/
https://jakobschauer.wordpress.com/
http://wtf.sub.wien/
