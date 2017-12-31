TERMINDETAILS
Endlich 18
31.12.2017 22:00h
N e w Y e a r N e w L u c k
we want to celebrate with you
Weltbar Lineup
« Dj le zèbre » (freshfrenchsound)
« Eloise Duchenne » LIVE
« Kathi und Gold » LIVE
« Roman Schöny » (Donau)
« SЯC » (bw.nu)
Entry € 5.- whole night
hAmSteR Events
31.12.2017
22:00h
01.01.2018
, 10:00h
Konzert
Ausstellung
Party
Dessous, Anton-Scharffgasse 4, 1120 Wien
