Dessous, Anton-Scharffgasse 4, 1120 Wien

Endlich 18

31.12.2017 22:00h



N e w Y e a r N e w L u c k

we want to celebrate with you



Weltbar Lineup

« Dj le zèbre » (freshfrenchsound)

« Eloise Duchenne » LIVE

« Kathi und Gold » LIVE

« Roman Schöny » (Donau)

« SЯC » (bw.nu)



Entry € 5.- whole night