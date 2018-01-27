« zurück
TQW Neueröffnung – 27.1.
27.01.2018 16:00h
Tanzquartier Wien
Tanzquartier Wien
Drei Tage vollgepackt mit internationalen und österreichischen Highlights geben erste Einblicke, in welche Richtung sich das TQW in den kommenden Jahren bewegen wird.
Programm
18-24 Uhr/
TQW Studios, Stiegenhaus
Andrea Maurer
We don’t think enough about staircases
Tanz & Performance
16-19 Uhr/
TBA
Alexander Gottfarb
Negotiations
Tanz & Performance
17.30 Uhr/
TQW Studios
Mark Tompkins
STAYIN ALIVE – Sneak Preview
Tanz & Performance
18-22 Uhr/
Kunsthalle Wien
Alexandra Pirici
Delicate Instruments of Engagement
Tanz & Performance
18 Uhr/
TQW Studios
Anne Lise Le Gac & Élie Ortis
Grand Mal
Tanz & Performance
19.30 Uhr/
TQW Halle G
Tamara Cubas
Anthropophagische Trilogie: Act 2 – To Resist
Tanz & Performance
20.45/
Kunsthalle Wien
Philipp Gehmacher & Marino Formenti
Talk to me of Mendocino
Tanz & Performance
22 Uhr/
TQW Halle G
Ankathie Koi
TQW Spezial
