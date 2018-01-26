Tanzquartier Wien

TQW Neueröffnung – 26.1.

Drei Tage vollgepackt mit internationalen und österreichischen Highlights geben erste Einblicke, in welche Richtung sich das TQW in den kommenden Jahren bewegen wird.





Programm



17-21 Uhr/

Kunsthalle Wien

Alexandra Pirici

Delicate Instruments of Engagement

Tanz & Performance



18-24 Uhr/

TQW Studios, Stiegenhaus

Andrea Maurer

We don’t think enough about staircases

Tanz & Performance



18.30 Uhr/

TQW Studios

Mark Tompkins

STAYIN ALIVE – Sneak Preview

Tanz & Performance



19.30 Uhr/

TQW Halle G

Tamara Cubas

Anthropophagische Trilogie: Act 2 – To Resist

Tanz & Performance