TQW Neueröffnung – 26.1.
26.01.2018 17:00h
Tanzquartier Wien
Tanzquartier Wien
Drei Tage vollgepackt mit internationalen und österreichischen Highlights geben erste Einblicke, in welche Richtung sich das TQW in den kommenden Jahren bewegen wird.
Programm
17-21 Uhr/
Kunsthalle Wien
Alexandra Pirici
Delicate Instruments of Engagement
Tanz & Performance
18-24 Uhr/
TQW Studios, Stiegenhaus
Andrea Maurer
We don’t think enough about staircases
Tanz & Performance
18.30 Uhr/
TQW Studios
Mark Tompkins
STAYIN ALIVE – Sneak Preview
Tanz & Performance
19.30 Uhr/
TQW Halle G
Tamara Cubas
Anthropophagische Trilogie: Act 2 – To Resist
Tanz & Performance
