Galerie Sophie Tappeiner

Liesl Raff: Maximal Soft

Liesl Raff (born 1979 in Stuttgart, lives and works in Vienna) studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna. Recent exhibitions and projects include: my moment is now yours at Bob's Pogo Bar, KW Institute of Art, Berlin, DE (in collaboration with Nora Rekade); So do I at One Work Gallery, Vienna, AT; How far to open up at Forum Stadtpark, Graz, AT (2017); A Thousand Friends, Exo Exo at New Jörg, Vienna, AT (2016); Peak Experiences, Shangrila, Joshua Tree, CA, USA (2015); Der Schnupfen at Bar du Bois, Vienna, AT (2014); Reflecting Fashion at Mumok, Vienna, AT (2012).