Foundation

Finissage: have the guts to spit it out

You are cordially invited to join us for the closing party of

"have the guts to spit it out"

by Aline Sofie Rainer and Johanna Charlotte Trede



They are currently working on a small edition, which will be presented this evening.

We also offer guided tours this sunday (17.12), starting from 5pm.

The artists will be present.



Our bar will be open, and we gonna offer punsch

Bring your friends, music, cookies and whatever comes to mind.