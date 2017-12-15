« zurück
Book Release - Linda Reif
15.12.2017 18:00h
Lazy Life
Lazy Life
Welcome to the Book Release of
MILITARY BOAT DISAPPEARING IN DARKNESS by LINDA REIF
MILITARY BOAT DISAPPEARING IN DARKNESS was created by Linda Reif after her month long residency on Örö, a former military island in the finnish archipelago. The book contains photographs from the island, most of them reworked and obscured after her return. It also includes a conversation between the artist and Axel Stockburger.
64 pages, color, Softcover
Published by Verlag Danny Grassow
http://danny-grassow.com/
DJ Andreas Waldén will play some music circling around islands, finland, military and beaches
MILITARY BOAT DISAPPEARING IN DARKNESS by LINDA REIF
MILITARY BOAT DISAPPEARING IN DARKNESS was created by Linda Reif after her month long residency on Örö, a former military island in the finnish archipelago. The book contains photographs from the island, most of them reworked and obscured after her return. It also includes a conversation between the artist and Axel Stockburger.
64 pages, color, Softcover
Published by Verlag Danny Grassow
http://danny-grassow.com/
DJ Andreas Waldén will play some music circling around islands, finland, military and beaches