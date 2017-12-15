Book Release - Linda Reif

Welcome to the Book Release of

MILITARY BOAT DISAPPEARING IN DARKNESS by LINDA REIF



MILITARY BOAT DISAPPEARING IN DARKNESS was created by Linda Reif after her month long residency on Örö, a former military island in the finnish archipelago. The book contains photographs from the island, most of them reworked and obscured after her return. It also includes a conversation between the artist and Axel Stockburger.



64 pages, color, Softcover

Published by Verlag Danny Grassow

http://danny-grassow.com/



DJ Andreas Waldén will play some music circling around islands, finland, military and beaches