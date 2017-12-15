x
TERMINDETAILS
Tonic
15.12.2017 18:00h
Gomo
Tonic
 
GOMO artspace is happy to announce the cooperation with
CLUB FORTUNA and invites to the opening of

TONIC
#gain #invers #next

Friday 15.12.2017
18.00- 22.00
Performance

16.12- 21.12
visit by appointment
 
 
Gomo
Argentinierstraße 67
1040 ,Wien (AT)
http://www.gomoartspace.com

x