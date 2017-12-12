Semper Depot

Ana Teixeira Pinto: Hiding Behind Layers of Irony too Complex to Unmask

Gastvortrag

Akademie der Bildenden Künste Wien / Springerin



Hiding Behind Layers of Irony too Complex to Unmask



Ana Teixeira Pinto, lecturer at Universität der Künste, Berlin, research fellow at Leuphana University, Lüneburg



Moderation: Sabeth Buchmann und Christian Höller



Movements such as the alt-right and neoreaction have recently gained visibility in mainstream culture, and more pointedly within the contemporary art milieu. Intensely supra-structural, these cryptofascist doctrines begun in intellectual circles, rather than at the grass roots level, but have nonetheless bleed into traditional far-right ideology. Racism and misogyny, have come to represent the point of intersection between traditional far-right discourses and what could be construed as a new configuration of fascist ideology taking shape under the aegis of neoliberal governance. Within neoreaction these twin features are supplemented by technophilic narratives through which (male) aggression accrues cultural capital, and by extension, economic value.