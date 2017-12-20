Oxymoron @ Lumina Galerie, Lindengasse 65, 1070 Wien

Corpus Skirl

20.12.2017 18:00h



Fotocredits: oxymoron

Skirl is a funny and also very strange person from Vienna.

There is a good chance you have seen one of his grainy monochrome works somewhere in our town already.

He comes from graffiti but graffiti tries to kill him and his vibes in the meanwhile. Things have changed....



Corpus Skirl is his first ever soloshow displaying unseen older and a big range of brandnew works (probably still painting right now)



He will also guide a secret "Pre-Opening" (19. 12 2017)

and the very first "Line Workshop + Livepainting"(22.12.2017) where he is going to show all his techniques and lead you to produce your very own line-masterpiece ....

If you are interested send an email at office@oxymoron-galerie.at



Show is curated by Oxymoron,

but will take place at Lumina-Galerie - Lindengasse 65, 1070 Wien



See you there