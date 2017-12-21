ausstellungsraum

Art in Process - Process in Art

"Art in Process - Process in Art" - a special exhibition, where presented artworks can be heard as compositions!

And also, the artworks are presented not just as endproduct, but their process of creation has been documented within the exhibition space...

This art exhibition is also suitable for blind people because the artworks and even their process of creation can be heard through the compositions.



Participating artists:

Cesar Escudero Andaluz (ES), Aura Balanescu (RO), Katja Berger (AT), Albana Ejupi (KS), Gaz Ejupi (UK), Shqipe Kamberi (KS), Ardiana Shasivari-Kika (KS) and Valerie Tiefenbacher (AT).



Participating Composers:

Sonic Perception (Anyla Berisha (KS) and Stephanie Fridrik (AT)): Rrita Bejtullahu (KS), Erëmira Ҫitaku (KS), Visar Kasa (KS), Anna-Sophie Kern (AT) and Visar Kuqi (KS).



The exhibition will be curated by Dr. Penesta Dika.