Europoly Konferenz Tag 2
16.12.2017 13:00h
Volkskundemuseum Wien
CONFERENCE/EXHIBITION/FILM PROGRAM
EUROPOLY, VIENNA #4
Past, Present and Future of the Balkan Migrations in Countries of Central and Western Europe
Conference Day II: Saturday, 16. December 2017, 1pm
Exhausted (Art) Geographies – After many theoretical, practical and political attempts to define geopoliticality of the contemporary art, especially after the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, we faced with an impossibility to define the politics of geographical location outside the global map of the neoliberal distribution of power. Using different means of diversifications, the old one such as: colonial, capitalist and patriarchal mechanisms of social and geographical (re)production and the new one such as: technological, scientific and (techno)cultural methods of social and territorial identification our global world became the geopolitical location where the majority of people doesn’t belong. Inhuman chains of migrations back to back with catastrophic climate changes are ultimate geopolitical exposures of new social class structure within the neoliberal globality in the age of the permanent war. Many artistic practices, theories, exhibitions and critics are a political display of such exhausted geographies or by other words, geopolitical zones of discomfort which refuse to be mobilized for territorial, national, ethnic, religious, economic or other geographies which create the politics of global domination and (post)human exploitation. Starting from those attempts to refuse and to resist to the geopolitics of the present, as well of from the impossibility to step out of perpetuating geopolitical past, those two panels will discuss geographies in conflicts i.e. exhausted geographies and its material limits enacted by political, economic, climatic and epistemic violence of today’s global map shaped by neoliberal distribution of power.
Exhausted (Art) Geographies
Introduction and moderation: Jelena Petrović (Belgrade/Vienna) – art researcher and curator
1pm – Part I: Geopolitical art-zones and its discontents (Discussion on art economy and its geopoliticality)
Participants:
Lana Čmajčanin (Sarajevo/Vienna) artist
Iliana Fokianaki (Athens/Rotterdam) writer and curator
Marko Lulić (Vienna) artist
Nataša Petrešin-Bachelez (Ljubljana/Paris) curator and writer
Georg Schöllhammer (Vienna) editor, author, and curator
3pm – Part II: Future Geographies (Discussion on possible futures: an art world beyond the neoliberal geography)
Participants:
Georg Schöllhammer (Vienna) – editor, author, and curator
Iliana Fokianaki (Athens/Rotterdam) – writer and curator
Lana Čmajčanin (Sarajevo/Vienna) – artist
Marko Lulić (Vienna) – artist
Nataša Petrešin-Bachelez (Ljubljana/Paris) – curator and writer
Local partner: Volkskundemuseum Wien
The project is supported by Allianz Kulturstiftung, ERSTE Foundation, Federal Chancellery of Austria, The City of Vienna, Austrian Cultural Forum in Serbia, Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Croatia, The City of Zagreb, Eurocomm-PR GmbH.
