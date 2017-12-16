Volkskundemuseum Wien

Europoly Konferenz Tag 2

CONFERENCE/EXHIBITION/FILM PROGRAM

EUROPOLY, VIENNA #4



Past, Present and Future of the Balkan Migrations in Countries of Central and Western Europe





Conference Day II: Saturday, 16. December 2017, 1pm



Exhausted (Art) Geographies – After many theoretical, practical and political attempts to define geopoliticality of the contemporary art, especially after the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, we faced with an impossibility to define the politics of geographical location outside the global map of the neoliberal distribution of power. Using different means of diversifications, the old one such as: colonial, capitalist and patriarchal mechanisms of social and geographical (re)production and the new one such as: technological, scientific and (techno)cultural methods of social and territorial identification our global world became the geopolitical location where the majority of people doesn’t belong. Inhuman chains of migrations back to back with catastrophic climate changes are ultimate geopolitical exposures of new social class structure within the neoliberal globality in the age of the permanent war. Many artistic practices, theories, exhibitions and critics are a political display of such exhausted geographies or by other words, geopolitical zones of discomfort which refuse to be mobilized for territorial, national, ethnic, religious, economic or other geographies which create the politics of global domination and (post)human exploitation. Starting from those attempts to refuse and to resist to the geopolitics of the present, as well of from the impossibility to step out of perpetuating geopolitical past, those two panels will discuss geographies in conflicts i.e. exhausted geographies and its material limits enacted by political, economic, climatic and epistemic violence of today’s global map shaped by neoliberal distribution of power.







Exhausted (Art) Geographies



Introduction and moderation: Jelena Petrović (Belgrade/Vienna) – art researcher and curator



1pm – Part I: Geopolitical art-zones and its discontents (Discussion on art economy and its geopoliticality)



Participants:

Lana Čmajčanin (Sarajevo/Vienna) artist

Iliana Fokianaki (Athens/Rotterdam) writer and curator

Marko Lulić (Vienna) artist

Nataša Petrešin-Bachelez (Ljubljana/Paris) curator and writer

Georg Schöllhammer (Vienna) editor, author, and curator



3pm – Part II: Future Geographies (Discussion on possible futures: an art world beyond the neoliberal geography)



Participants:

Georg Schöllhammer (Vienna) – editor, author, and curator

Iliana Fokianaki (Athens/Rotterdam) – writer and curator

Lana Čmajčanin (Sarajevo/Vienna) – artist

Marko Lulić (Vienna) – artist

Nataša Petrešin-Bachelez (Ljubljana/Paris) – curator and writer





