Semper Depot

Nestor Jankovic: A History of Mathematical Scandals

Talk within the framework of Chambre d´amis | Raum für aktuelle Kunst organized by the Studio for Video and Videoinstallation.



Mathematics has always had a prominent place in the cultural life of the world. It is generally considered one of the few areas of total ontological and epistemic certainty, making it that much more jarring whenever someone suddenly figures out that it's fundamentally broken. Join us in the Chambre d'Amis for a talk by Nestor Janković that'll go through the west's most famous instances of total mathematical collapse and recovery, as well as their impact on art and culture.