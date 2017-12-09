Museumsquartier U2, U Bahn Station Passage, 1010 Wien

Kunst Kebab: Performance, Zine Launch, Screening

KUNST KEBAB – SIDE EVENTS:

09.12.2017 // 19:00 - 23:59

-PERFORMANCE; ‘PPP’ by KAMEN STOYANOV

-ZINE LAUNCH

-FILM SCREENING ''TAMPOPO''



Curated by Deniz Beşer & Deniz Güvensoy



Kunst Kebab exhibition continues with a night of performance, film screening and fanzine launch.



On 9th November 2017, artist Kamen Stoyanov will make a special performance for ‘Kunst Kebab’ exhibition. In the performance which is titled as PPP (Performance Pizza Painting), Stoyanov offers the clients pizzas named after significant art pieces, e.g. ‘Shoot’ by Chris Burden or ‘I am to sad to tell you’ by Bas Jan Ader instead of common pizzas like a Margarita or Diavolo. He interprets these artworks in a performative way and a new pizza – art piece is born.



After the performance, there will be a screening of the Japanese movie ‘Tampopo’ (1985). The main story of the movie; is about a truck driver who stops at a small noodle restaurant in order to help its business and it focuses on the relation of love and food.

Director: Jûzô Itami

Writer: Jûzô Itami

Stars: Ken Watanabe, Tsutomu Yamazaki, Nobuko Miyamoto



There will also a be a fanzine launch which includes the special zine about ''Kunst Kebab'' exhibition.