Mz Baltazar's Laboratory

Performative Screenings: Naomi Rincón Gallardo

Mz*Baltazar's Lab invites you to attend the 2 performative screenings by Naomi Rincón Gallardo



curated by Anna T.



8.12.2015 - 7 p.m.

Ocotepec Odyssey (2014)

(performative screening)

Ocotepec Odyssey is a trans-disciplinary research project about radical social experiences challenging the belief in progress in Mexico in the 1960s and 70s. It takes its name from a small town in Morelos, whose indigenous communitarian features inspired Austrian philosopher and maverick Catholic priest Ivan Illich. Illich later founded a center called CIDOC in Cuernavaca: a gathering point for radical intellectuals from around the world, whose practitioners questioned the axioms of modern thinking with alternatives related to liberation theology.

Ocotepec Odyssey is a trip that goes from popular feminist pedagogical experiences to experimental, hallucinogenic group therapy and psychoanalysis in monasteries. In this non-linear narrative, stories around Illich and CIDOC are fictionalized; a galactic queer axolotl warns us about the counterproductive effects of modernity, and a transgender priest reads a mass and lulls to sleep their fetus-monks.



About Naomi Rincón Gallardo



Naomi Rincón Gallardo (b. North Carolina, USA, 1979) based in Mexico City, currently living and working between Mexico City, Vienna and Berlin. BA in Visual Arts, “La Esmeralda”, Mexico City. MA in Education: Culture, Language and Identity/Cross-sectoral and Community Arts, Goldsmiths University of London. Candidate for the PhD in Practice at the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna. Understanding research as an artful and transdisciplinary fabrication, her latest work addresses initiatives related to the creation of counter-worlds in neo-colonial settings. She uses masquerade lenses to create a place between radical utopian experiences, fantasy and crises of beliefs. Rincón Gallardo integrates her interest in music, theater games, D.Y.I aesthetics, decolonial feminisms, queer theory and critical pedagogy into her work. Alongside her artistic work, she has been involved in institutional and non-institutional educational settings and community projects, both teaching and coordinating.



Selected shows: The Formaldehyde Trip. Performance in Progress. SF MOMA (2017), Queerly Tehuantin. Cuir us. Galeria de la Raza. San Francisco CA (2017), Odarodle. an imaginary their_story of naturepeoples, 1535-2017. Schwules Museum. Berlin (2017), Prometheus 2017. Four Artist from Mexico City revisit Orozco. Pomona College Museum of Art. L.A. (2017), Anticolonial Fantasies, Friday Exit, Vienna (2016), Curatorial Project Out Of the Closet Archives, in collaboration with Nina Höchtl, Museo Universitario del Chopo, Mexico City (2015), Ocotepec Odyssey, Pluriversale/ Akademie der Kuenste der Welt, Köln (2014), Mexico Inside Out, Fort Worth Museum of Modern Art, Texas (2013), Sex, drugs and rock & roll, Museo Universitario del Chopo, México City (2014), The endless cycle of idea and action, Museo de Arte Contemporáneo Carrillo Gil, México City (2012), Between Utopia and Failure, Jardín Borda, Cuernavaca, Morelos (2014).

