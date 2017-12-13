Angewandte Innovation Laboratory (AIL)

Elastic Architecture

Frederick Kiesler and Design Research in the First Age of

Robotic Culture



Techno-cultural Materialism:

Humanity, Technology, and the Environment



A Presentation, Panel Discussion

﻿and Book Launch

Free and open to the public



RVSP please to calpolylametro@gmail.com





In 1960, the renowned architect Philip Johnson championed Frederick Kiesler, calling him “the greatest non-building architect of our time.” Kiesler’s ideas were difficult to construct, but as Johnson believed, “enormous” and “profound.” Kiesler (1890–1965) a member of the European avant-garde, found inspiration in the plastic arts, experimental theater, early animation, and automatons to develop and refine his innovative formal and spatial stage design and installation art practice. Upon moving to New York in the 1920s, he applied these radical Dadaist, constructivist, and surrealist practices to his urban display and cinema building projects. After launching his innovative Design Correlation Laboratory at Columbia and Yale, Kiesler went on to invent new houses, theaters, and galleries that were meant to move, shift, and adapt to evolutionary changes occurring within the natural and built environment. Although many of Kiesler’s designs remained unbuilt, his ideas have proven influential to generations of architects and speculative artists.



Hosted by the Angewandte Innovation Lab

in Collaboration with the Austrian Lillian and Friedrich Kiesler Private Foundation and MIT Press



Greg Lynn is an architect born in 1964. He founded his architecture studio Greg Lynn FORM in LA in 1994. He teaches at University of Applied Arts in Vienna and the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture in LA. He is

co-founder of the urban mobility company Piaggio Fast Forward, Inc. in Boston. In 2008, he won the Golden Lion at the International Venice Biennale of Architecture in Venice.



Stephen Phillips is an architect, historian, and theorist. He is Professor of Architecture at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and Founding Director of the Cal Poly Los Angeles Metropolitan Program in Architecture and Urban Design. He is principal architect in the firm Stephen Phillips Architects (SPARCHS) and author of LA [TEN}: Interviews of Los Angeles Architecture 1970s to 1990s (Lars Müller Publishers, 2014) and Elastic Architecture: Frederick Kiesler and Design Research in the First Age of Robotic Culture (MIT Press, 2017)



Peter Bogner is an Austrian art historian, architect, cultural manager, and director of the Lillian and Friedrich Kiesler Private Foundation. Prior to being appointed director of the Kiesler foundation, Bogner had worked as the director of the Künstlerhaus in Vienna before resigning in 2013. Peter is the recipient of the 2013 Cross of Honor for Science and Art of the Republic of Austria.



Elastic Architecture will be available for purchase at the event



Endorsements:

“With this book the MIT Press continues its support for architectural thought at a time when both print books and the authority of thought are under attack. Certainly an English-language monograph on Kiesler is long overdue, especially today when the avant-garde seemingly consists of random façade shape-making. Kiesler is one of the few people since Alberti to compare the design of an individual house to the scale and space of the city. His work on the City in Space, a De Stijl-like composition that could be read at either scale, showed a full range of design and theoretical potential. Kiesler exemplified what it meant to be an architect who wrote, thought, and designed in the cultural medium of space.”

—Peter Eisenman, architect



“Kiesler went from applied arts in Austria to applying every technology within reach in New York, moving from experiments in perception, theater, and robotics to a single-minded obsession with elastic space and its endless iterations. Phillips has discovered in him the half-forgotten originator of so much recent architecture whose allure comes from fluid shapes and swiftly changing surfaces. This is a revelation, as there was only one Kiesler with the ability to wing it in the old and in the new world, leaving a trail of ideas and conundrums that seem forever just over the horizon and tantalizingly out of reach.”

—Kurt W. Forster, Hon FRIBA, Visiting Professor, Yale School of Architecture



“Frederick Kiesler’s avant-garde production stands at the threshold of modernism with a set of intuitions, ideas, and experiments that appear retrospectively as key milestones on the path leading to contemporary digital architecture. In this brilliant book, Stephen Phillips reveals the relevance of the ‘greatest non-building architect’ for whoever attempts to rethink today the relations between the body and the built environment.”

—Antoine Picon, Professor, Harvard Graduate School of Design



“Frederick Kiesler is an immensely important influence in contemporary design thinking. His visionary redefinition of architecture’s scope—and its relationship to technology, research, and interdisciplinarity—modeled the notion of ‘alternative practice’ and continues to shape the discipline today. Stephen Phillips thoughtfully charts the development of that redefinition with new and provocative connections to contemporaneous thinkers and movements. As the mechanisms of controlling subjectivity evolve to become more sophisticated and ubiquitous, this nuanced revisiting of Kiesler’s concepts of embodied freedom and ‘elasticity’ is absolutely critical.”

—Thom Mayne, FAIA, Design Director, Morphosis