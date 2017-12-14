Akademie der bildenden Künste Wien

Afro-Pessimism: Theorizing Anti-Blackness

A cooperation between mumok, Department of Theater, Film and Media Studies at the University of Vienna and the PhD-in-Practice at the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna.



There is a type-persona for whom a movement fights and there is corresponding loss that a movement seeks to regain for this type-persona. A movement cannot be built, let alone sustained on behalf of ‘nothing, absolutely nothing’ – a nonentity. What would the politics of a dead relation, a slave, look like? – Frank B. Wilderson III



Dec. 14th, 3pm – 8.30pm



Academy of Fine Arts Vienna, Augasse 2–6, 1090 Vienna, Room 4.18.4



3pm Welcome by Anette Baldauf and Andrea Seier



3pm – 5.30pm: Presentations by Sophie Schasiepen, Belinda Kazeem-Kaminski, Janine Jembere, Doris Posch, Maren Grimm and Jakob Kameritsch in discussion with Frank B. Wilderson III



6pm Lecture by Frank B. Wilderson III: The Ruse of Analogy



December 13th, 7pm



Reparations… Now

Mumok, Museumsplatz 1, 1070 Vienna



Introduction by Belinda Kazeem-Kaminski and Janine Jembere



Screening: The Dutchman (1966), Anthony Harvey (55 min) and Reparations… Now (2005), Frank B. Wilderson III (20 min). Followed by a discussion with Frank B. Wilderson