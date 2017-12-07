Semper Depot

Christina Sharpe: Black. Still. Life.

hosted by Belinda Kazeem-Kamiński

IBK IKW

Ort | Akademie der bildenden Künste Wien, Atelierhaus, Lehargasse 8, 1060 Wien, 1. OG Atelier Süd



Within the lecture series on anti-racist, BPOC and migrant practices, actions and activism within the field of art organized by the Working Committee on Equal Treatment, Akademie geht an die Schule, the Institute of Art Theory and Cultural Studies and Institute of Fine Arts. The following group of people is responsible for the first two events: Anna Janowiak, Simone Bader, Petja Dimitrova, Moira Hille, Guenay Oezayli, Abiona Esther Ojo, Ruth Sonderegger.



This lecture series aims to create a space that makes the multiple BPOC and migrant voices (in the field of art) present, heard and respected. Moreover, the lecture series intends to work towards a space that is free of Eurocentric ignorance and offensive statements. We invite everybody attending the events to keep that in mind and help to create this space.



The lectures intend to create a dialogue between the invited speakers and hosting local activists, theorists and/or artists. By spinning a conversation around current conditions of Black, POC and migrant lives within the field of art we hope to highlight anti-racist fights and empowering strategies.



In her lecture Black. Still. Life. Christina Sharpe will navigate through various literal, visual and cinematic representations of Black life by way of her concept of the „wake“. She will interrogate as to how such life is shaped and animated by the afterlife of slavery and what survives despite such insistent violence and negation. Christina Sharpe is Professor for English at Tufts University, Boston, USA.