RabbitHole, Pramergasse 5 (turquoise side door), 1090 Wien

RabbitHole’s artisanos market

10.12.2017 14:00h



Fotocredits: Daniela Aleman

On a Sunday afternoon down the rabbit hole, young international artists will present fragments of their wonderlands, ranging from creative technology lights over wooden sculptures until illustrations. Accompanied by delicious Glühwein, warm fire and music.



Exhibitors:

A. Sophie Adelt, Daniela Aleman, Tamer Aslan, Christian Bazant-Hegemark, Trudi Bloom, Manuel Cyrill, Verena Lindinger, Karl Rabi, Ilkhan Selcuk