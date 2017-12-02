Pramergasse 5, 1090 Wien

Open Studio: Christian Bazant-Hegemark

02.12.2017 10:00h



I made hundreds of drawings that are lying dormant in my studio archive - tiny beauties that would love to be with someone who cares for them.

On Dec 2nd I'll open my studio doors to offer coffee and tea, cookies and cakes, for you to come and see them. Maybe there's one you like - Xmas is around the corner!