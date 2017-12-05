Semper Depot

Lectures by Kim Kielhofner, Levi Orta

Fotocredits: Kim Kielhofner, To read in a Black Room, video

Organized by Marina Grzinic, Studio for Conceptual Art (Post-conceptual Art Practices). The presentation is possible thanks to the Artists-in-Residence program of the Austrian Federal Chancellery and KulturKontakt Austria.





Kim Kielhofner, Canada

Lessons on Collecting



Kim Kielhofner will present recent projects using her practice of video, text, and projected images. Functioning somewhere between voice over, commentary, and essay, her presentation will demonstrate her interest in modes of association, collection, and layered narratives.



CV: Kim Kielhofner is an artist working in Montreal. She studied at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design and Concordia University. She makes videos, drawings, and books. Her work has been shown internationally at festivals and exhibitions, most recently at VOX (Montreal, 2015), Sporobole (Sherbrooke, 2017), LUX (London, 2017) and Dazibao (Montreal, 2017).





Levi Orta, Cuba

I'm the fool of the Right-Wing Political Art



Can we talk about Right-Wing Political Art? That kind of art really exists? As a political artist what should be my position? For these lecture, Levi Orta will sail on these questions through three of his artworks. Levi Orta’s works explores the creative component of politics, focusing on the inaccuracies of the art- political boundary. He reproduces mechanisms, strategies and behavior of political-artistic situations that have been filed, thus highlighting its most subversive undertone; always from a cynical stance that threatens the hegemonic.



CV: Levi Orta (born in 1984, Cuba), graduated from the Instituto Superior de Arte of Havana (2010), from Cathedra Arte de Conducta (2009) and the Home Work Program of Ashkal Alwan of Beirut (2016). In recent years, Orta has participated in exhibitions in several countries like Germany, Austria, EEUU, Spain, France, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Croatia, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Lebanon and Cuba.