Heiligenkreuzer Hof

#Ludic Method Soirée, issue 01

Angewandte Praxis - arts science research practice:

Margarete Jahrmann, Barbara Imhof

Projektpräsentation im Rahmen von »AP – Angewandte Praxis«



A discourse evening in a playful “Ludic” format on arts research, science and epistemic things.

The structural coupling of methods and disciplines offers a new form of discourse in the public realm of arts research. But how can we consider performative practice and installations as experimental systems in order to generate artistic artefacts as epistemic objects. Where lies the significance of the analysis of “big” arts research data – from outer space and inner worlds – as “science of science” in ludic and artistic research?



