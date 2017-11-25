Finissage: wall #38 layer 1

Sherine Anis & Sophie Thun



Finissage 25.11.2017 7 p.m.



Opening hours by appointment

mbl-orga@lists.metalab.at



For the wall #38 layer 1 exhibition at Mz* Baltazar's Laboratory, artists Sherine Anis and Sophie Thun accepted the challenge to work side by side, while considering the exhibition space as a site-specific platform for action.



Whereas approaching it throughout different positions, perspectives, tools, means, and strategies, both artists share the interest in the many physical layers of the space, and its relation with time. The works created for this show expose the physical methods inherent to their individual artistic practice. They are displayed as a working body, at the same time revealing a body at work. The exhibition is thought in a 1:1 scale of representation and invites to a corporeal experience with the space and the artworks.



Mz* Baltazar's Laboratory

[Patrícia J. Reis]

