Akademie der bildenden Künste Wien

The City’s Future Natural History: Worlds of Animals and Humans

Fotocredits: Sandra Bartoli

Sandra Bartoli | Endowed Professorship for Visionary Forms of Cities



When does a human-constructed place go beyond the human, and how necessary is this transgression? To look at the built environment from the perspective of natural history allows one to explore the city as a system and construct of the natural and human together; furthermore it introduces the notion of the city (of tomorrow) as a producer of resources, and not as the machine of consumption we are used to assuming. In the logic consequence of the Anthropocene (the epoch of ecological collapse and mass extinction we currently live in), once the alleged antagonism between city and nature is dissolved, the urgency arises for models of constructed environments that conceive of human and more than-human creatures as equal and mutually dependent.



Lecture_3: 27.11. | Worlds of Animals and Humans



That Tiergarten in Berlin stands by its own rules is not a surprise. Not only does both its considerable size and critical mass affect the entire climate of the city, but its many histories make it ‟incommensurable.” The scale of biomass and density of use and vegetation provoke a significant level of autonomy and self-determination that is mysteriously intrinsic to this environment. By “dissolving” the alleged antagonism between city and nature, and, in the logical consequence of the Anthropocene, by “conceiving” of human and non-human creatures equal and mutually dependent, Tiergarten seems also to relinquish a human overdetermination: a post-human condition that is haunting. The lecture will probe through thought-models, artifacts, and texts that inspire a post-human view of the city.



This series is composed of five lectures in 2017|18:

Lecture_1: 30.10. | Tiergarten, Landscape of Transgression

Lecture_2: 13.11. | Sun, Shit, Compost, and Air

Lecture_3: 27.11. | Worlds of Animals and Humans

Lecture_4: 11.12. | The City's Ecology: Dirt and the Garbage Tree

Lecture_5: 15.01. | The City's Natural History



Sandra Bartoli holds the Endowed Professorship for Visionary Forms of Cities at the Academy of Fine Arts, Vienna, funded by the City of Vienna.

The endowed professorship for Visionary Forms of Cities (“City Culture and Open Space“) financed by the City of Vienna, was installed in 2015 within the study programs of the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna. It has the objective to artistically, radically and poetically bring forward the debate on city and architecture. The teaching and research beholden with the endowed professorship focuses on the formulation of radical and visionary concepts regarding urban space. A further goal is to intensify the exchange of ideas and knowledge transfer between the city of Vienna and the Institute for Art and Architecture.