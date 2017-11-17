x
TERMINDETAILS
RSS
« zurück
RabbitHole Open Day
17.11.2017 10:00h
RabbitHole Open Day
 
This day will be a day of meeting and sharing. The doors of Rabbit Hole, where City Games currently resides, will be open to everyone who wants to see who we are and how we work.

During the day, you can come by and learn about our projects. There will be tea, coffee and cookies.

For the evening, we are planning a couple of nice activities. At 20.30, Utku as Raven&I will warm us with some of his tunes.
 
 
x
x
 
Kategorie Nerz Techleben
Start: 17.11.2017 10:00h
Ende : 17.11.2017, 23:30h
TAGS : City Games  Open House 

FACEBOOK Seite
x
x
 
Pramergasse 5, 1090 Wien
esel.at
INDEX
ABOUT
KALENDER
BLOG
FOTOS
 
REZEPTION
GAZEBO
 
TERMINE EINTRAGEN
REGISTRIEREN
LOGIN
 
x
NEWSLETTER
x
x