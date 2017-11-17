Pramergasse 5, 1090 Wien

RabbitHole Open Day

17.11.2017 10:00h



This day will be a day of meeting and sharing. The doors of Rabbit Hole, where City Games currently resides, will be open to everyone who wants to see who we are and how we work.



During the day, you can come by and learn about our projects. There will be tea, coffee and cookies.



For the evening, we are planning a couple of nice activities. At 20.30, Utku as Raven&I will warm us with some of his tunes.