Tiny ARt exhibition

bring ARt to life <--> and life to ARt



Improper Walls and Artivive App want to showcase art in augmented reality (AR) with a tiny AR exhibition. Artivive is an easy to use tool for artists to create art in AR, with the simple goal of encouraging people to get out and experience art first hand in a new and interactive way.



The upcoming "tiny ARt" exhibition on Nov 22nd & 23rd at Improper Walls will feature a range of artworks that in real life are no bigger than a business card. The augmented reality layer will enhance the artworks in the digital dimension to reveal what art in AR has to offer.





>>> Vernissage <<<



Wed Nov 22nd @ 6pm



Oh heck yes! There will be a live bass performance by Bernd Ammann with visuals from Ulrich Frey!



BEFORE YOU ARRIVE

Download the Artivive app to your smartphone and bring your headphones! You will need it to participate AND you won't be the slightest bit sorry you did...it's magical