Semper Depot

Guest artists' presentations: Dalila Goncalves, Mila Panic

Fotocredits: Mila Panic, Burning Field / HD Video / 2017, photo by Paul Haas

Organized by Marina Grzinic, Studio for Conceptual Art (Post-conceptual Art Practices). The presentation is possible thanks to the Artists-in-Residence program of the Austrian Federal Chancellery and KulturKontakt Austria.





Dalila Gonçalves, Portugal



Object and matter



From experimental play Dalila Gonçalves tests the permeability of materials and processes of artistic practice and daily life.



By using video, photography and installation she conceives objects that do not always imply real transformation of things but rather materializations of subtle unexpected, ironic, absurd and metaphorical use of matter. She plays with the very relation of “perception” and the idea of “evidence”.



CV: Dalila Gonçalves (born 1982, Castelo de Paiva). Degree in Fine Arts - Painting from the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Porto (FBAUP, 2005) and Master’s Degree in Visual Arts Education (MA) from the Faculty of Fine Arts and Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, University of Porto, 2009 . Regularly exhibits in Institutions and in Galleries in different countries of Europe and South America since 2006.



Mila Panić, Bosnia and Herzegovina



Landscape is a work of the mind



Landscape is not a space.

Landscape is not just a view. It is not a stage.

Landscape is not static.



CV: Mila Panić (born in 1991, Bosnia and Herzegovina). Graduated from Academy of Arts in Banja Luka (BiH) and hold the Master Degree of Fine Arts at Bauhaus-Universitat Weimar, Germany, department of Art in Public Space and New Artistic Strategies. Live and works in Berlin.