Angewandte Expositur

Angewandte Praxis: Social robotics and visual narrative in tandem

Solmaz Farhang, Glenda Hannibal

Projektpräsentation im Rahmen von »AP – Angewandte Praxis«



As a pilot project for the WTZ-Ost at the University of Vienna, junior researcher Glenda and visual artist and illustrator Solmaz met on a regular basis to collaborate on the science communication of the emerging research area of social robotics.

In this talk they will present the collaborative processes and theoretical perspectives leading to the creation of their 3D illustration of four fictional near-future human-robot scenarios. Stressing the importance of creating an immersive experience for the spectators, they developed new skills and reached a deeper understanding of how to bring art and science together.



