Galerie Christine König

Vienna Art Week: Aus der Serie Conversations

Fotocredits: Margherita Spiluttini, Du und ich / Courtesy Christine König Galerie, Wien

From the »Conversation« series:



Gheri Sackler, collector and initiator of WIENER LERNTAFEL, and Terezija Stoisits, Commissioner for Refugees, Austrian Federal Ministry of Education, in conversation with Thomas Miessgang about the art world’s social responsibility as it has long been exercised particularly by collectors and museums in the US: “ENGAGE, JOIN and GIVE are Guggenheim’s appeals to collectors, to the public in general.”



The conversation is part of the programme of Vienna Art Week 2017