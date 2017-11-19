Vienna Art Week: Kunst & zamSpielen - Special Edition

Fotocredits: Aldo Giannotti "Demolition Game"

Entlang der Electric Avenue wird zur Auseinandersetzung mit Kunst, digitaler Kultur und »your very friendly neighbours« im Q21 und in befreundeten Communities geladen.



The FINEest ARTist meet DIGITAL WIZARDs meet TINKERERs of ALL DISCIPLINES... >:e)



(psst! Scroll down for English version...)





Special Features:



++ from 17h

Digital Games und Analoges

von eSeL, zamspielen & Whitecastle



++ 18.30h

Aldo Giannotti - "Demolition Game"

Präsentation und Hands-on gaming



++ ab 20.00 Uhr: »Gallery of Terror«, ein öffentliches Rollenspiel (in Englisch) mit D&D-Original Chris Sims. Feature players: Thomas Brandstetter, Sophia Cacciola, Michael J. Epstein, eSeL & Sie/Du!



++ digital games by ZAMSpielen:

Getting Over it with Bennett Foddy by Benett Foddy

Yojimbrawl by Freelives

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic by Tarsier Studios AB

Fru by Through Games





++ ANALOG SPIEL BAR via eSeL REZEPTION:



KARRIERE (Parker)

zur Artweek: "Ruhm Vermögen Glück" aus der Sicht von 1955



CONCEPT (Repos)

Komplexe Begriffe visuell begreifbar machen !



ARBORA (franckh)

Testballon zum CommunityCrossover. Auch Du bist Mischwald !



QWIRKLE Extensions (Schmidt)

neue Regeln für alten Favoriten



"Schurlen" (Eigenbau)

das gute alte Schuss zum Tor (mit stolzer 2,5m Länge)



uvm (zur freien Auswahl)

+ curated menu of games & introductions

by White Castle Games!



In deutscher, englischer und klingonischer Sprache



mit ZAMSpielen, eSeL, monochrom (art tech group), Broken Rules, Chris Sims, White Castle Games .... and you?



Ort: Q21 "Electric Avenue", eSeL REZEPTION & Raum D

(rechts vom Haupteinagang MQ – MuseumsQuartier Wien)



+ + + ENGLISCH VERSION + + +



Come to Electric Avenue and explore art, digital culture and »your very friendly neighbors« in the Q21 and in friendly communities.



++ 6.30pm

Aldo Giannotti - "Demolition Game"

presentation by the artist and hands-on gaming



++ 8:00 pm: »Gallery of Terror,« a public role game (in English)



with D&D original Chris Sims. Feature players: Thomas Brandstetter, Sophia Cacciola, Michael J. Epstein, eSeL & your humble self!



In German, English and Klingon

with eSeL, monochrom, Broken Rules, zamspielen



Location: Electric Avenue, eSeL REZEPTION & Raum D / Q21