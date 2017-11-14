TransArts: Jaimini Patel

An Inventory of Small Acts



The title of the lecture "An Inventory of Small Acts" refers to an exhibition of new work that will be shown at the Archiv der Zeitgenossen in Krems later this month. For this installation I have collected and arranged materials and objects from the daily activities of living and making art, over the last 18 months. These fragments, residues and leftovers that would ordinarily be abandoned, become the main protagonists in shifting landscapes of relations.

Arranged initially by colour, the materials begin to establish other connections through shared characteristics, processes undergone or the activities that generate them. As more nuanced links emerge, and families of objects pull other objects to them with varying potency, they defy the imposition of premeditated categorisation, and rely instead on something more instinctual and mutable.The accidents that brought them together might be considered a system of a kind. In time, more complex networks come in and out of focus. Still lifes, both object and image, these dislocated materials occupy the shelves of a reading room replete with its own conceptual structures and ambience. Reading these ephemeral objects and the intervals between them requires the kind of time that such a space engenders. Whilst specific to this piece, the title also provides an accurate description of my working practice, which I will discuss in introduction to the new work.



Jaimini Patel is a London-based artist making site-specific installations that respond to the behaviour and properties of materials. Her work investigates the agency of matter through a negotiation of boundaries, systems and performative actions. An action may be repeated, but it cannot be identical. Incremental variations in timing, rhythm, pressure, or temperature influence the outcome, which is unique each time. Such apparently chance elements are played out within carefully controlled scenarios that may threaten failure. The process of observing, collecting and attending to materials isolates momentary states and the placement of attention. The resulting ephemeral propositions often suggest the possibility of transformation having occurred, or of being imminent: an avocado stone loses moisture; a flame disappears; colour mutates.



Patel completed a BA honours in Fine Art at the University of Leeds, a MA in Fine Art at the Slade School of Fine Art, University College London and her doctoral research in Fine Art at the Ruskin School of Art, University of Oxford. She works

as an educator and researcher taking part in national and international residencies, fellowships and exhibitions. Recent projects include Rosina #0, Limone Space, London, 2016; Measure, Centrum, Berlin, 2016; Remainder 10/14-09/15, blank, Turin, 2015; DADU: conversations, DADU, East Nashville, 2015; Topography Disarranged, The Queen of Hungary Project Space, Aylsham, 2014; Sightline, Diogene Tram, Turin, 2014. She is a visiting tutor for BFA, Fine Art at the Ruskin School of Art.