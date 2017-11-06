KHM Rubens Instameet

We are happy to announce an #emptymuseum instameet in cooperation with Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna!



The Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna is opening its doors exclusively for us next Monday. This means that after a special tour of the current Rubens exhibition, we will have the gorgeous #emptykhm all to ourselves.



WHEN & WHERE:

Monday, November 6th 2017

Meet-up at 15:45, tour start at 16:00

Kunsthistorisches Museum,

Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Vienna



HASHTAGS:

#kunsthistorischesmuseum

#rubens2017

#igersvienna



Please register for this instameet by sending your name and Instagram account to igersvienna@gmail.com