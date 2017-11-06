« zurück
KHM Rubens Instameet
06.11.2017 15:45h
Kunsthistorisches Museum
Kunsthistorisches Museum
We are happy to announce an #emptymuseum instameet in cooperation with Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna!
The Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna is opening its doors exclusively for us next Monday. This means that after a special tour of the current Rubens exhibition, we will have the gorgeous #emptykhm all to ourselves.
WHEN & WHERE:
Monday, November 6th 2017
Meet-up at 15:45, tour start at 16:00
Kunsthistorisches Museum,
Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Vienna
HASHTAGS:
#kunsthistorischesmuseum
#rubens2017
#igersvienna
Please register for this instameet by sending your name and Instagram account to igersvienna@gmail.com
