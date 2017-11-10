Werk-X Eldorado

Hypernormal Hybrids

World-Information Institute with springerin and WERK X: Lectures, Discussion, Screenings, Performance



Boundaries between humans and machines blur into hybrid systems. Complex assemblages from biological agents, communicating objects, technical protocols, automated decision-making and non-human intelligence.



18:00 – 19:00 : Prisoners of Reason: S. M. Amadae

Moderator: Christian Höller



19:30 – 21:00 : Animal & Machine Intelligence: Mark Coeckelbergh,Susana Monsó

Moderator: Felix Stalder



21:00 – 24:00 : Screening/Performance:

Napalm Tree,

ca.tter & mstep,

Boris Kopeinig,

Plak, u.a.



Videoinstallation: Painted by Numbers



Hosted by Konrad Becker and Felix Stalder