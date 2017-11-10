« zurück
Hypernormal Hybrids
10.11.2017 18:00h
Werk-X Eldorado
Werk-X Eldorado
World-Information Institute with springerin and WERK X: Lectures, Discussion, Screenings, Performance
Boundaries between humans and machines blur into hybrid systems. Complex assemblages from biological agents, communicating objects, technical protocols, automated decision-making and non-human intelligence.
18:00 – 19:00 : Prisoners of Reason: S. M. Amadae
Moderator: Christian Höller
19:30 – 21:00 : Animal & Machine Intelligence: Mark Coeckelbergh,Susana Monsó
Moderator: Felix Stalder
21:00 – 24:00 : Screening/Performance:
Napalm Tree,
ca.tter & mstep,
Boris Kopeinig,
Plak, u.a.
Videoinstallation: Painted by Numbers
Hosted by Konrad Becker and Felix Stalder
