Art for Game Projects – Freelancing and Hiring

SUBOTRON arcademy



Thomas Feichtmeir

independent freelance artist, animator and game designer



The artistic style is the very first impression people get of your games. Before they click your game trailer or even before they get drawn into the game by its awesome gameplay, a screenshot is usually what gets gamers excited. In order to achieve the right artistic style you won´t be able to create yourself you should outsource it to the best artist you can get your hands on. If you are an artist who creates game art, you want to be that “best” artist and get hired. Both sides have to be careful about pitfalls, red flags and need to be very considerate about the impression they make on each other. The success or failure of projects can depend on having the right people at the right time in the right position.

In this talk, Thomas will tell his personal life story. He will talk about how he got to the point where he is today and will share basic know how on how to establish yourself as a viable, professional artist and businessperson. Moreover, he will talk about art pricing and how to prevent sticky copyright situations which could potentially kill your game.



Biography

Thomas Feichtmeir aka Cyangmou is an autodidactic artist who started his professional career four years ago as freelance 2D artist for games. Occasionally, he also works as an art director and game designer. He got jobs in the industry without any previous experience at big studios. Thomas has worked on a dozen released titles, ranging from well-known licenses like “Adventure Time”, “X-Men” and “The Mummy”, but also on tiny independent productions on a tighter budget like “Halfway” and “Shadows of Adam”. During the last three years, he has also worked part time on his own game “Tower 57” which will be released in 2017.



