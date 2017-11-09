x
Rethink duality: Sofie Muller, Evelyn Loschy
09.11.2017 18:00h
Galerie Michaela Stock
rethink duality | Sofie Muller & Evelyn Loschy
9.11.2017 - 13.1.2018

Eröffnung / opening:
Donnerstag / Thursday, 9.11.2017, 18h

Artist Talk: Montag / Monday, 13.11.2017, 18h
Sofie Muller & Evelyn Loschy im Gespräch mit / in conversation with Stef Van Bellingen, Kurator / curator

in Kooperation / in cooperation with Geukens & De Vil Gallery
Im Rahmen der VIENNA ART WEEK 2017 / In context of the VIENNA ART WEEK 2017

WO / WHERE: Galerie Michaela Stock, Schleifmühlgasse 18, 1040 Vienna, Austria
 
 
