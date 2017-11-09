Rethink duality: Sofie Muller, Evelyn Loschy

rethink duality | Sofie Muller & Evelyn Loschy

9.11.2017 - 13.1.2018



Eröffnung / opening:

Donnerstag / Thursday, 9.11.2017, 18h



Artist Talk: Montag / Monday, 13.11.2017, 18h

Sofie Muller & Evelyn Loschy im Gespräch mit / in conversation with Stef Van Bellingen, Kurator / curator



in Kooperation / in cooperation with Geukens & De Vil Gallery

Im Rahmen der VIENNA ART WEEK 2017 / In context of the VIENNA ART WEEK 2017



WO / WHERE: Galerie Michaela Stock, Schleifmühlgasse 18, 1040 Vienna, Austria